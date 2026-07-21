Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 21: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on July 22, 2026, with only minor changes compared to the previous day. Demand for gold continues to stay strong despite high prices, while global market trends and the US dollar continue to influence domestic bullion rates.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Silver prices also remained stable across the country. Investors and jewellery buyers are closely monitoring the bullion market ahead of upcoming economic developments, as both gold and silver continue to trade at elevated levels.

Before purchasing jewellery, customers are advised to check the latest rates with local jewellers, as making charges and GST may vary from store to store.

Gold Prices Today - July 21,2026:

Hyderabad

24K: ₹1,44,220

22K: ₹1,32,200

Vijayawada

24K: ₹1,44,220

22K: ₹1,32,200

Visakhapatnam

24K: ₹1,44,220

22K: ₹1,32,200

Bengaluru

24K: ₹1,44,220

22K: ₹1,32,200

Chennai

24K: ₹1,43,680

22K: ₹1,31,610

Kolkata

24K: ₹1,43,540

22K: ₹1,31,480

Mumbai

24K: ₹1,42,540

22K: ₹1,30,570

Delhi

24K: ₹1,42,400

22K: ₹1,30,440

Silver Price Today - July 21, 2026: