Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 21: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 21, 2026, 11:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on July 22, 2026, with only minor changes compared to the previous day. Demand for gold continues to stay strong despite high prices, while global market trends and the US dollar continue to influence domestic bullion rates.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Silver prices also remained stable across the country. Investors and jewellery buyers are closely monitoring the bullion market ahead of upcoming economic developments, as both gold and silver continue to trade at elevated levels.

Before purchasing jewellery, customers are advised to check the latest rates with local jewellers, as making charges and GST may vary from store to store.

Gold Prices Today - July 21,2026:

Hyderabad

  •  24K: ₹1,44,220
  •  22K: ₹1,32,200

Vijayawada

  • 24K: ₹1,44,220
  •  22K: ₹1,32,200

Visakhapatnam

  •  24K: ₹1,44,220
  •  22K: ₹1,32,200

Bengaluru

  • 24K: ₹1,44,220
  •  22K: ₹1,32,200

Chennai

  • 24K: ₹1,43,680
  •  22K: ₹1,31,610

Kolkata

  •  24K: ₹1,43,540
  •  22K: ₹1,31,480

Mumbai

  • 24K: ₹1,42,540
  •  22K: ₹1,30,570

Delhi

  • 24K: ₹1,42,400
  • 22K: ₹1,30,440

Silver Price Today - July 21, 2026:

  • Hyderabad – ₹2,40,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
  • Chennai – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,35,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,35,000

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