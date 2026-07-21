HYDRAA Chief AV Ranganath Stopped at Telangana High Court Gate

HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath had an unexpected experience at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday after he was reportedly stopped from entering through one of the court's designated gates. The incident quickly became a topic of discussion, drawing attention because it involved a senior government official.

According to reports, A.V. Ranganath arrived at the Telangana High Court to attend official proceedings. However, when he tried to enter through Gate No. 6, police personnel on duty did not allow him to use that entrance.

The officers informed him that the gate was reserved for specific categories of people and requested him to use Gate No. 4, which is the entrance commonly used by the general public and other visitors.

Commissioner Cooperates with Police

Instead of arguing with the security personnel, the HYDRA Commissioner followed the instructions given by the police. He entered the High Court premises through Gate No. 4 and continued with his official work without creating any disturbance.

His calm response to the situation has been noted, as the incident was handled peacefully without any confrontation.

Incident Draws Public Attention

Although it was a brief incident, it soon became widely discussed after news of the event spread. Many people were surprised that a senior government official was asked to use a different entrance instead of the gate he initially approached.

The incident also sparked conversations on social media, with several users expressing different opinions about security protocols and access rules at the High Court.

No Official Explanation Yet

As of now, neither the Telangana High Court administration nor the Hyderabad Police has issued an official statement explaining why Gate No. 6 was not available for the HYDRA Commissioner.

Similarly, A.V. Ranganath has not made any public comments regarding the incident.

Security Rules Apply to Everyone

Officials believe that the incident was related to the High Court's security procedures rather than any personal issue. Court premises follow strict entry regulations, and access through different gates is often decided based on security arrangements and administrative guidelines.

While the incident did not disrupt court proceedings, it has attracted attention due to the involvement of the HYDRA Commissioner. The episode has also highlighted the strict security measures followed at the Telangana High Court.