Heavy Rain alert From August 7 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forecasting light to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days. The weather activity is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to influence weather conditions across the Telugu states.

Today, Thursday, August 6, 2026, is expected to witness scattered showers in a few places. However, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase from Friday, August 7, with several districts expected to receive moderate to heavy rain through the weekend.

Telangana Weather Forecast: August 7 to August 10

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Khammam, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall between Friday (August 7) and Monday (August 10).

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Sangareddy district for Friday, August 7, warning of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph.

Hyderabad is also expected to witness evening and night showers over the next few days, which could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during office hours.

Andhra Pradesh Rain Forecast

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has also warned of rain and thunderstorms across several districts beginning Friday, August 7.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts, where heavy rainfall and lightning are likely.

Areas including S. Kota, Bheemunipatnam, Kothavalasa, Bhogapuram, Anandapuram, Sabbavaram, and Anakapalli have been identified as locations with a higher possibility of lightning activity.

Meanwhile, Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts remain under a Yellow Alert, with residents advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions over the coming days.

Rainfall Expected Through the Weekend

Weather experts expect the current system to remain active through Sunday, August 9, with isolated rain continuing in some areas until Monday, August 10. Afternoon and evening showers are expected to be more intense than morning rainfall.

Residents in both states are advised to keep track of local weather updates, especially if travelling during the weekend.

IMD Safety Advisory

The weather department has urged people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning.

Stay away from old or damaged buildings.

Drive carefully on waterlogged roads.

Avoid crossing overflowing streams or flooded areas.

Follow official IMD and local administration advisories.

With another spell of monsoon rainfall expected from August 7 onwards, residents across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are advised to stay prepared and take necessary precautions.

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