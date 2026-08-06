Ramayana Release Date Confirmed with New English Trailer

One of India's most ambitious cinematic projects, Ramayana, has officially locked its global theatrical release date. After unveiling the first pan-India trailer earlier, the makers have now released an English trailer, confirming when audiences worldwide can experience the mythological epic on the big screen.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is set to release in theatres across the globe on November 6, 2026. The announcement was made through the newly released English trailer, with Sony Pictures officially confirming the worldwide release date.

Global Promotions Gain Momentum

With the English trailer, the makers have intensified the film's international promotional campaign. The announcement describes Ramayana as an epic cinematic experience unlike anything seen before, highlighting its large-scale visual storytelling and global appeal.

Scheduled to arrive during the Diwali festive season, the film is already being tipped as one of the biggest box office releases of the year.

Star-Studded Cast

The mythological drama features an impressive ensemble cast led by:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita

Yash as Ravana

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana

The film also includes Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles.

Music by Oscar-Winning Legends

One of the biggest highlights of Ramayana is its background score, created by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Their collaboration has generated significant excitement among movie lovers, adding to the film's grand scale.

Two-Part Mythological Saga

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic franchise. While the first installment is set to release on November 6, 2026, the second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027, continuing the epic retelling of the ancient Indian legend.

With a massive budget, cutting-edge visual effects, an internationally acclaimed music team, and a star-studded cast, Ramayana is expected to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.