Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma Lands a Big Nizam Distribution Deal

The upcoming Telugu film Vrushakarma has created strong buzz even before its release. According to the latest reports, the film's Nizam theatrical rights have been sold for ₹15 crore to Rajukunta Film Distributors, marking a major business deal.

The deal reflects the growing confidence in the film, which has been generating positive attention through its promotional content. Industry experts believe the movie has good potential at the box office, leading distributors to invest heavily in its theatrical rights.

Rajukunta Film Distributors is a new player in the Nizam distribution market and has been actively acquiring promising Telugu films. Reports suggest the company sees Vrushakarma as one of its key upcoming releases.

With strong pre-release buzz and a high-value distribution deal, Vrushakarma has become one of the most-awaited Telugu films. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to announce more updates, including the trailer and release plans.