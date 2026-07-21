Telangana to Witness Moderate Rainfall from July 23 to 29

Telangana is expected to witness moderate to scattered rainfall between July 23 and July 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). After a brief spell of weak monsoon activity, weather conditions are likely to improve across several parts of the state.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in many districts during this period. While rainfall is expected to increase compared to recent days, the overall monsoon activity is likely to remain below the seasonal average across Telangana.

Hyderabad and nearby districts may also experience intermittent showers, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms. Residents are advised to keep umbrellas and rain gear handy, especially during afternoon and evening hours when rain activity is expected to be higher.

The expected rainfall is likely to provide some relief from the warm and humid weather. Farmers are also hopeful that the fresh spell of rain will benefit standing crops and support ongoing agricultural activities in different parts of the state.

The weather department has advised people to stay updated with official forecasts, especially in areas that may experience thunderstorms, lightning, or brief heavy showers. Motorists are also urged to drive carefully during rainy conditions and plan their travel accordingly.