Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Announced for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanotsavam

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced special traffic diversions and parking arrangements for the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanotsavam and Rathotsavam, which will be held on July 21 and 22. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple during the two-day festival, and traffic congestion is likely in the surrounding areas.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, motorists have been advised to avoid roads leading to Balkampet Yellamma Temple and use alternate routes. Vehicles travelling from Green Lands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre towards Balkampet and Fateh Nagar will be diverted at the SR Nagar T-Junction through alternative roads. Similarly, traffic coming from Fateh Nagar Flyover towards the temple will be redirected through the railway underbridge towards Begumpet.

Traffic from Green Lands, Bakul Apartments, and Food World heading towards Balkampet will also be diverted, while vehicles coming from Begumpet and Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet will be rerouted through the Begumpet Flyover, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre, and Maitrivanam. In addition, all by-lanes and link roads between SR Nagar T-Junction and Fateh Nagar will remain closed during the festival.

The police have also arranged designated parking areas for devotees at locations including R&B Office, GHMC Ground, Nature Cure Hospital, Fateh Nagar Under Bridge, and roadside parking near Padma Shree Apartments. Devotees are requested to use only the approved parking areas.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their journey in advance, follow diversion signs, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement during the festival celebrations.