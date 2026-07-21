Prabhas' Fauzi Role Update Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is one of the most-awaited Telugu films currently in production. The period drama has already created a lot of excitement among fans, and new reports about the actor's role have added to the buzz.

According to industry reports, Prabhas will reportedly portray a soldier in the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army). The army, founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, played a significant role in India's freedom struggle against British rule during the 1940s. The film is expected to use this historical backdrop as an important part of its story.

Set during India's independence movement, Fauzi is said to combine patriotism, action, and emotional storytelling. Director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his emotionally engaging films, has reportedly written a powerful and inspiring character for Prabhas.

While the makers have not officially revealed details about the storyline or Prabhas' character, the reports have increased curiosity among movie lovers. Fans are eager to see the actor in a completely different role set against a historic period.

The film features Imanvi as the female lead, while Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and several other actors play important roles. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, adding further anticipation to the project.

With its unique historical setting and Prabhas leading the cast, Fauzi is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most anticipated Telugu releases in the coming years. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil more official updates about the film.