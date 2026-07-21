NEET Protest: Police Action on Students Sparks Public Anger

The ongoing NEET protest has become a major national issue after police took action against students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination. The incident has triggered widespread discussion, with many questioning the government's handling of the demonstrations.

Students gathered in the national capital demanding a fair investigation into the NEET issue and seeking accountability from the authorities. As the protest continued, police intervened to disperse the crowd using lathi charges and tear gas. Several students reportedly sustained injuries during the clashes, and videos from the protest quickly spread across social media.

The police action has drawn strong reactions from students, parents, and members of the public. Many people expressed concern over the use of force against students and argued that their concerns should have been addressed through dialogue. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages calling for a peaceful resolution to the issue.

The incident has also led to criticism of the Central Government, with many questioning whether discussions with student representatives could have been held before police action was taken. The visuals of injured students have further intensified the public debate.

Despite heavy rainfall, many protesters continued their demonstration, saying they wanted their voices to be heard. Student groups have maintained that their protest is focused on ensuring transparency and fairness in the examination process.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that protest organisers are considering a temporary pause in their agitation if meaningful discussions are initiated. The government is also said to be exploring ways to ease tensions through talks, although no official announcement has been made regarding any meeting with student representatives.

The NEET protest has now grown beyond an examination-related issue and has become a major topic of public and political discussion. As both students and the government look for a way forward, many hope the matter will be resolved through constructive dialogue and appropriate action.