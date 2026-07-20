Yash and Tara Sutaria Set to Light Up Toxic's New Song

The excitement around Yash's upcoming pan-India film Toxic continues to grow. After the massive response to the first song Tabaahi, the makers are reportedly preparing to release the film's second single, which is expected to feature Yash and Tara Sutaria together on screen.

According to the latest buzz, the new song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to the track. Unlike Tabaahi, which showcased Yash alongside Kiara Advani, the upcoming song is expected to highlight the chemistry between Yash and Tara Sutaria.

Reports also suggest that the song could be released tomorrow, although the makers have not officially confirmed the release date. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement, hoping to get another glimpse of the film before its theatrical release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The movie features a star-studded cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Meanwhile, there is also strong buzz that the film's official trailer could be unveiled on August 8, though the production team is yet to make an official announcement. With the first song becoming a huge hit and the second track expected soon, the promotional campaign for Toxic is gathering momentum ahead of its theatrical release.