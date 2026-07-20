M4M Sequel Update: Mohan Vadlapatla & Jo Sharma Announced M4M-2

San Francisco, California: The makers of the psychological thriller M4M (Motive for Murder) celebrated the film's successful 60-day theatrical run with a grand event held on July 18, 2026, at Cine Lounge in the San Francisco Bay Area.

During the celebration, writer-director-producer Mohan Vadlapatla and lead actress Jo Sharma officially announced the sequel, M4M-2, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise.

The event was attended by M4M fans, community leaders, film personalities, media representatives, and several distinguished guests. The team celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake and thanking audiences for their overwhelming support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Vadlapatla said that the tremendous response from audiences has been the driving force behind the film's success. He expressed his gratitude to the cast, crew, distributors, exhibitors, and the media for their unwavering support, adding that the love shown by viewers has inspired the team to raise the bar for the sequel.

Mohan Vadlapatla and Jo Sharma also shared exciting details about M4M-2, revealing that the sequel will be a bigger and more intense psychological thriller featuring unexpected twists, cutting-edge technology, and a gripping cinematic experience that aims to surpass the first installment.

Lead actress Jo Sharma, who received widespread appreciation for her performance in the original film, thanked audiences for their love and support. She revealed that she will be portraying an even more powerful role in the sequel and is excited to deliver another thrilling cinematic experience.

The official announcement of M4M-2 has generated tremendous excitement among fans, with high expectations for the sequel. The filmmakers expressed confidence that the new installment will exceed the success of the original film. They also announced that details about the remaining cast and technical crew will be revealed soon.