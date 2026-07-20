Committee Kurrollu Winning Two National Awards Is a Matter of Great Pride: Producer Phani Adapaka

Producer Phani Adapaka has expressed his delight after Committee Kurrollu won two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film received the Best Telugu Film award and also won the Best Makeup award, marking a significant achievement for the team.

Sharing his happiness, Phani Adapaka said his journey as a producer began with Siddharth Roy, which gave him invaluable experience. He added that collaborating with Pink Elephant Pictures to produce Committee Kurrollu, a film with a compelling story and strong emotional depth, was a turning point in his career.

"It is an indescribable feeling to see the same film win two National Awards, including Best Telugu Film and Best Makeup. As a producer, this is one of the proudest moments of my career. Receiving recognition at the national level is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the entire team," he said.

The producer congratulated the film's director, cast, technicians, and every member of the unit who contributed to the project. He also extended special thanks to Pink Elephant Pictures for standing by him throughout the journey.

Phani Adapaka credited the audience for the film's success, saying their overwhelming love and support from the day of its release played a crucial role in earning the prestigious honours.

"This achievement truly belongs to the audience, who embraced Committee Kurrollu as their own film and made it a success," he added.

Looking ahead, the producer revealed that he is currently working on several exciting projects in collaboration with OTT platforms. He said the team aims to deliver innovative and high-quality stories not only for theatrical releases but also for OTT platforms.

He further stated that the National Awards have increased the team's sense of responsibility and motivated them to continue producing meaningful content. "We will keep bringing audiences films and web series that encourage fresh talent, celebrate strong storytelling, and contribute to taking Telugu cinema to even greater heights," Phani Adapaka said.