Ram Charan-Sukumar RC17 Pooja Ceremony on November 1 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The much-awaited combination of Mega Power Star Ram Charan and director Sukumar is getting ready for another exciting chapter. Their upcoming film, tentatively titled RC17, is scheduled to have its pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on November 1, 2026. The project has generated considerable excitement among Telugu cinema audiences, as Ram Charan and Sukumar are reuniting after the success of their 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam.

According to reports, Mythri Movie Makers producer Y Ravi Shanker Confirmed the November 1 launch date. The The regular shooting is expected to begin in December, with the production team planning to move ahead at a brisk pace.

Anirudh Ravichander's Name Creates Buzz

Another interesting aspect of RC17 is its music department. Reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander could compose the music for the film, potentially marking a new collaboration between the composer and Sukumar.

The director has shared a long musical association with Devi Sri Prasad, who composed music for several of his successful films, including Rangasthalam and the Pushpa franchise.

However, the final music team is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers.

When Will RC17 Shooting Begin?

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, RC17 is currently in the pre-production phase, with regular shooting reportedly scheduled to begin in December 2026. The makers are yet to reveal the film's offcial titled, complete cast details and other members of the technical team.

The reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar after the success of Rangasthalam has already generated significant excitement among Telugu cinema fans, making RC17 one of the eagerly awaited upcoming projects.

The pooja held on November 1 is seen as a crucial point before embarking on their next collaboration of Ram Charan and Sukumar. This is coming after the director works again with the actor following the success of Rangasthalam. Even though the cast and music team are yet to be revealed, the new venture is already creating excitement among Mega fans.