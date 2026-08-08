Yash's Toxic Trailer: What Time Does It Release Today?

The wait is finally coming to an end for fans of Yash's Toxic. The much-awaited theatrical trailer of the gangster action drama is set to be released today, August 8, at 7:01 PM. The makers announced the trailer timing with a new action-packed poster featuring Yash.

Toxic has already created strong buzz with its earlier glimpse, teaser and songs. The trailer is now expected to give audiences a better look at the film's story, characters and action sequences.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles.

The film is produced by KVN Productions and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. With the trailer arriving just weeks before the theatrical release, expectations around the film are now reaching a new level.

Fans can catch the Toxic theatrical trailer today at 7:01 PM and get a closer look at Yash's highly anticipated new avatar.