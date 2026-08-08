Niharika Konidela Offers Bangaru Bonam at Sri Mahankaleshwara Temple

As the Bonalu festivities continue with great devotion across Hyderabad, actress and producer Niharika Konidela visited Sri Mahankaleshwara Temple at Mir Alam Mandi in the Old City, where she offered the traditional Bangaru Bonam to Goddess Mahankali and performed special prayers.

She was accorded a grand welcome by the temple priests with Purna Kumbham. After seeking the blessings of the Goddess amidst Vedic chants, the temple authorities felicitated her.

On the occasion, Temple Chairman Gajula Anjaiah briefed Niharika about the history of the temple, as well as the significance and traditions of the Bonalu celebrations conducted under the temple's auspices.

Speaking to the media, Niharika said that she could not visit the temple on the main Bonalu day due to a shooting schedule, which is why she came now to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

She shared that although she was born and brought up in Hyderabad, she had always been fascinated by the sight of women dressed in traditional attire carrying Bonams during the Bonalu festival.

"A few days ago, I said that I wished someone would take me to Bonalu. I never imagined that my wish would be fulfilled so soon. I believe this is the Goddess's blessing," she said.

Describing the experience, Niharika added, "The Goddess is immensely powerful. Today's darshan was very peaceful and spiritually fulfilling. The divine radiance of the idol was truly mesmerizing. I pray that I get another opportunity to visit and seek the blessings of Amma once again."

As news of Niharika's visit spread, devotees gathered around the temple to take photographs and selfies with her, creating a festive and lively atmosphere in the temple premises.