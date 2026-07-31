Toxic First Look: Kiara Advani Revealed as Nadia on Birthday

The makers of Toxic, one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of 2026, have unveiled a brand-new character poster of Kiara Advani to mark the actress's birthday. The latest reveal introduces her as Nadia, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the Yash-starrer.

The newly released poster presents Kiara Advani in an elegant and sophisticated avatar. Dressed in a richly embroidered deep red outfit, the actress sports bold makeup and an intense expression that perfectly complements the mysterious aura of her character. The close-up portrait, combined with a minimalistic background and striking colour tones, has received praise from fans across social media.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 26, 2026. The film features Yash in the lead role, while Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite him. The project has been generating significant buzz ever since its announcement and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The ensemble cast also includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari, all of whom are expected to play important roles in the story.

Adding to the film's scale is its impressive music team, with Ravi Basrur, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and several other composers contributing to the soundtrack.

With Kiara Advani's first-look poster now out and anticipation continuing to build, fans are eagerly waiting to see more glimpses from Toxic before its worldwide theatrical release later this month.

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