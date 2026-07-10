Why Is Everyone Talking About Toxic's Tabaahi Song?

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the official music video of 'Tabaahi', giving fans their first extended look at the romance between Yash and Kiara Advani. The song has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases, thanks to its grand visuals and the lead pair's on-screen chemistry.

'Tabaahi' is a romantic track that showcases the emotional bond between the characters played by Yash and Kiara. Set against beautiful locations and stylish visuals, the song combines romance with the film's intense atmosphere. Many fans have praised the chemistry between the two actors, calling it one of the highlights of the music video.

The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Hindi lyrics by Raj Shekhar. It has also been released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, allowing audiences across India to enjoy the track in their preferred language. The Telugu version features lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani. The film is one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year, and the release of 'Tabaahi' has further increased excitement among fans. With its visually rich presentation, soulful music, and romantic storyline, the song has added to the growing buzz surrounding the film.