Prabhas to Take a Short Europe Holiday Before Fauji Shoot

Pan-India star Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema, with several big-budget films in various stages of production. From Spirit and Fauji to the much-awaited sequels of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has a packed schedule lined up for the next few years.

However, reports suggest that Prabhas is planning to take a brief vacation before returning to work on his upcoming projects.

At present, Prabhas is shooting for Spirit in Hyderabad under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The latest schedule includes important scenes featuring Prabhas and leading actress Triptii Dimri, along with several high-octane action sequences.

Once this shooting schedule is completed, the actor is expected to take a break of around ten days. According to reports, Prabhas will travel to Europe for a short holiday to recharge before beginning the next phase of his busy schedule.

After returning from his vacation, Prabhas is expected to shift his complete attention to Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The period romantic drama introduces Imanvi as the female lead and has already reached its final phase of production. The team is aiming to complete the remaining portions as soon as possible.

Following the completion of Fauji, Prabhas will resume work on Spirit before joining the sets of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. After wrapping up that project, he is expected to begin filming for Salaar 2, making it one of the busiest phases of his career.

With multiple pan-India films lined up back-to-back, the short European vacation is expected to give Prabhas a much-needed break before he returns to another long schedule of shoots.

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