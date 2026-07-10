World Kebab Day 2026: Hyderabad's Famous Kebabs Shine

World Kebab Day 2026 is the perfect occasion to celebrate one of the world's most loved grilled dishes. While kebabs are enjoyed across many countries, India has given them a unique identity with its rich blend of spices, traditional cooking methods, and regional flavours.

From the royal kitchens of Lucknow to the bustling streets of Hyderabad, Indian kebabs have become a symbol of the country's diverse culinary heritage.

Lucknow's Famous Galouti Kebab

One of India's most iconic kebabs is the Galouti Kebab from Lucknow. Created during the Nawabi era, this delicacy is known for its soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Prepared with finely minced meat and a secret mix of aromatic spices, the Galouti Kebab continues to be a favourite among food lovers across the country.

Hyderabad's Smoky Sheekh Kebab

Hyderabad is equally famous for its delicious Sheekh Kebab, which is prepared using minced meat mixed with traditional spices and cooked over charcoal. Its smoky flavour, juicy texture, and rich taste reflect the city's royal culinary traditions and make it a must-try dish for kebab lovers.

India's Diverse Kebab Varieties

India offers much more than just Galouti and Sheekh Kebabs. Every region has developed its own signature recipes over the years.

Some of the most popular varieties include:

Kakori Kebab from Uttar Pradesh

Reshmi Kebab

Shami Kebab

Boti Kebab

Tangdi Kebab

Tandoori Chicken

Fish Kebabs from coastal regions

Prawn Kebabs from South India

Each recipe showcases local spices, ingredients, and cooking styles, making Indian kebabs incredibly diverse.

Kebabs Continue to Be a Celebration Favourite

Whether it is a wedding, festival, family gathering, or weekend dinner, kebabs remain one of the most popular dishes on Indian menus. They are equally loved at luxury restaurants, roadside eateries, and home celebrations, making them a timeless favourite across generations.

Vegetarian Kebabs Gain Popularity

Modern chefs are giving kebabs a fresh twist by introducing vegetarian and fusion versions without compromising on flavour.

Popular vegetarian options now include:

Paneer Kebab

Hara Bhara Kebab

Soya Kebab

Mushroom Kebab

Vegetable Sheekh Kebab

Corn and Cheese Kebab

These innovations have helped attract younger audiences while preserving India's traditional kebab culture.

A Global Celebration of Flavour

World Kebab Day is not just about enjoying delicious food—it is also about recognizing the history, craftsmanship, and cultural traditions behind every recipe. India's incredible range of kebabs continues to impress food lovers worldwide, proving that every region has its own unforgettable taste to offer.

Also read: Kayadu Lohar Stuns in a Glamorous Saree Look