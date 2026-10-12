Hyderabad Man Dies in Riyadh Airport Attack, Son Critical

A 46-year-old man from Hyderabad died after being injured in an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His son is in critical condition, while other family members are receiving medical care.

Mohammed Yusuf, a resident of Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, was working as an IT professional in Riyadh. He had travelled from Hyderabad with his wife, two sons, daughter and other relatives to perform Umrah, a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims.

The incident occurred on October 10, when the family was at Riyadh airport preparing to travel to Madinah. According to reports, debris from the attack struck Yusuf, leaving him seriously injured. He died on October 11.

Yusuf's elder son is undergoing knee surgery, while his younger son is also being treated in hospital after suffering serious injuries. Reports said that three of the younger son's toes had to be amputated. Yusuf's wife and daughter are safe, while his aunt, who was travelling with the family, sustained head injuries but is reported to be out of danger.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue and sought assistance for the affected family. He said he had spoken to officials at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to extend all possible support.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death of an Indian national injured in the attack. It expressed condolences to the family and assured assistance in bringing the deceased's mortal remains back to India.

The attack reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others, according to Saudi aviation authorities. Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the incident as officials assessed the damage and safety of the facilities.