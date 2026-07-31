Sudheer Joker: Abhirami First Look as Gayatri Devi

Sudheer's Joker stars Sudigali Sudheer in the lead, while Bigg Boss fame Ayesha is making her debut as the female lead. The film also features Abhirami, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Vishnu Oi, and Muralidhar Goud in key roles.

Following the critically acclaimed and unique film Parada, producers P.V. Srinivasulu, Vijay Donkada, and Sridhar Makkava are bankrolling this project under the Ananda Media banner. The film is written and directed by P.S. Sunil Puppala.

The makers today unveiled an exciting update by introducing Abhirami's character. She will portray Gayathri Devi, a significant role that promises to leave a lasting impact on the audience. Along with the announcement, the team released her first-look poster featuring the caption, "A promise made to a mother lives forever," which has struck an emotional chord with viewers.

The first-look poster suggests that Gayathri Devi is an emotionally powerful character, seemingly tailor-made for Abhirami. Her strong performance is expected to add greater emotional depth and strength to the film's narrative.

With its engaging promotional content, Sudheer's Joker has been steadily capturing audience attention. The recently released movie banger received a tremendous response, raising expectations that the film will be an entertaining commercial entertainer with an intriguing storyline.