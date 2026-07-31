AP SIR Draft Voter List Released

The Election Commission (EC) has published the draft voter list for Andhra Pradesh as part of the ongoing Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The exercise aims to update voter records and ensure that only eligible citizens are included in the final electoral list.

According to the Election Commission, the verification process has been completed for 3.71 crore voters, representing 89.22% of the state's total electorate. These voters have successfully submitted their enumeration forms during the revision exercise.

The verification drive also helped officials identify several irregularities in the electoral rolls. Around 7.37 lakh voters were found to have their names registered in more than one location. In addition, the Commission reported that 15.22 lakh voters have passed away, while another 22.30 lakh voters have either shifted their residence or could not be traced at their registered addresses.

Despite the progress, the Election Commission stated that 44,89,512 voters are yet to submit their enumeration forms. Officials said these forms have not yet been collected from the remaining voters, and the verification process for them is still pending.

The Summary Intensive Revision has been launched to improve the accuracy of the electoral rolls before future elections. As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited households across Andhra Pradesh to verify voter information, confirm residential details, and collect updated records directly from eligible voters.

The Election Commission said the objective is to eliminate duplicate and invalid entries while ensuring that every eligible citizen receives the right to vote. The draft electoral roll will undergo further scrutiny before the final voter list is published.