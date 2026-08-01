Bury the False Propaganda of the Betrayal Coalition: Sajjala

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday called on party workers to strongly counter what he described as the "false propaganda" being spread by the ruling coalition government. He made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Nai Brahmin community at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the YSRCP Nai Brahmin wing, along with MLCs Ramesh Yadav, Lella Appi Reddy, and other party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjala claimed that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given significant political representation to the Nai Brahmin community. He said around 10,000 Nai Brahmins had been accommodated in various YSRCP committees and noted that Backward Classes (BCs) account for over 60% of the party's organisational structure.

Highlighting the previous YSRCP government's initiatives, Sajjala said the state witnessed "15 to 20 years' worth of welfare and development" during Jagan's tenure. In contrast, he alleged that the present coalition government had pushed Andhra Pradesh into ₹3 lakh crore of debt.

He also accused the ruling alliance of targeting YSRCP leaders through "false cases" and misleading the public on issues such as DSC recruitment, fee reimbursement, and free power schemes. Sajjala urged party workers to actively use social media to rebut what he termed misinformation being spread by the coalition.

Calling for stronger grassroots mobilisation, he said committed party workers would be rewarded with greater responsibilities in the future and stressed that the party's goal was to bring YS Jagan Mohan Reddy back as Chief Minister in 2029.

Sajjala further credited the former YSRCP government with providing representation to the Nai Brahmin community in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board and temple governing bodies. He said the government had recognised Nai Brahmins working in temples as employees, fixed their salaries at ₹20,000 per month, provided up to 150 units of free electricity for each barber shop, and extended ₹50 crore in financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic through direct benefit transfers.

He also said the YSRCP government established the Nai Brahmin Corporation and appointed members of the community to key positions. Sajjala urged party workers to take these welfare measures and achievements to the people.