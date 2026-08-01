Crackdown on Press Freedom: Fresh Legal Action Against Sakshi Sparks Outrage

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has come under sharp criticism after issuing a Government Order (GO) authorising legal proceedings against Sakshi newspaper over one of its investigative reports. Critics have described the move as another step in what they call an ongoing campaign to intimidate the media and suppress critical journalism.

According to the latest GO (Rt No. 1486), issued on Friday by the Chief Secretary, the government has granted permission to the Public Prosecutor to file a complaint in court against the Editor, Publisher and other individuals associated with Sakshi. The complaint pertains to a report published by the newspaper on the alleged handling of the Advaika Trading Company deposit fraud case in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

Government Accused of Targeting Sakshi

Opposition leaders and media circles allege that ever since assuming office, the Chandrababu Naidu government has systematically targeted Sakshi, particularly its Editor and journalists, by registering multiple criminal cases and subjecting them to repeated investigations and inspections.

Critics argue that the frequency of legal action itself reflects the government's alleged intolerance towards reports exposing corruption, administrative irregularities and abuse of power. They claim that nearly one case is being registered every month against the newspaper's Editor, describing it as a pattern of harassment rather than legitimate legal scrutiny.

Report Based on Documentary Evidence, Says Newspaper

The report at the centre of the controversy dealt with the investigation into the alleged deposit fraud involving Advaika Trading Company. According to Sakshi, the story was published after examining relevant evidence concerning the progress of the investigation, the grievances of victims and the manner in which the case was being handled.

The report also referred to allegations that the investigation may have been influenced, that an unofficial settlement may have been reached with the accused, and that there could have been misuse of official authority.

Supporters of the newspaper argue that such allegations should be examined through an independent investigation. If the claims are baseless, authorities can publicly present the facts and rebut the report. Instead, they say, the government has chosen to initiate legal action against journalists, raising serious concerns over press freedom.

Critics Call GO an Attack on Press Freedom

Media organisations and opposition leaders argue that questioning governments, exposing financial fraud, reporting allegations of corruption and scrutinising abuse of authority are fundamental responsibilities of a free press in a democracy.

They contend that if the government disputes a report, the appropriate response is to issue a clarification, disclose facts or pursue legal remedies through established judicial processes. However, they argue that the State itself issuing a special Government Order authorising criminal proceedings against journalists sets a dangerous precedent and amounts to an attempt to silence dissenting voices.

According to critics, such actions risk creating a chilling effect on investigative journalism, discouraging media organisations from reporting on sensitive issues involving those in power.

Political Leaders Condemn Move

YSR Congress Party leaders have strongly condemned the government's decision, describing it as an abuse of executive authority.

Former ministers Kurasala Kannababu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash, and former MLA Malladi Vishnu alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government is attempting to suppress media outlets that expose its failures, corruption and administrative irregularities.

In separate statements issued on Friday, they argued that instead of ordering an impartial inquiry into the issues raised in the Sakshi report regarding the Advaika Trading Company fraud case, the government had chosen to prosecute those who published the story.

The YSRCP leaders questioned whether filing criminal cases against journalists was a substitute for answering serious allegations. They demanded that the government order an independent investigation into the issues raised in the report if it was genuinely committed to transparency and accountability.

They further described the issuance of a Government Order permitting prosecution of media personnel as a direct assault on democratic values and freedom of the press.