Jagan Recalls 2023 Prediction as Bhogapuram Airport Opens

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made interesting remarks on Bhogapuram International Airport. As the Bhogapuram International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, YS Jagan highlighted that he had predicted the airport's completion in 2026 at the time of its foundation stone laying in 2023.

In a post on social media, Jagan shared, "Flights will take off from Bhogapuram in 2026. I had said this on the very day I laid the foundation stone in 2023." He also shared the video of his speech delivered during the foundation ceremony on May 3, 2023.

The YSRCP asserted that the airport's inauguration stands as proof of Jagan's vision and commitment. According to the party, the former Chief Minister not only laid the foundation stone but also confidently announced the expected commissioning timeline, which has now materialised.

The party maintained that the YSRCP government played a decisive role in turning the long-pending project into reality by securing all statutory approvals, resolving legal disputes, completing land acquisition, ensuring rehabilitation and resettlement of affected families, and initiating construction works.

Jagan had announced during the foundation ceremony that the international airport would become operational by the middle of 2026. The airport's inauguration on August 1, 2026, broadly aligns with that timeline, the party pointed out.

YSRCP leaders further said the completion of the airport is expected to transform the economic landscape of North Andhra. With obstacles to international night operations removed and direct global connectivity now possible, the region is poised for accelerated industrial, tourism, and commercial growth, they added.