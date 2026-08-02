Ameer Log: Kaasula Kala Song Out, Watch Here

Youthful entertainer Ameer Log is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 21, 2026. The makers of the movie, produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma under the Awwal Number Productions banner, have released a beautiful new song titled Kaasula Kala. The film is directed by Ramana Reddy Soma, while Manohar Reddy Manchuri serves as the co-producer. The movie stars MC Hari, Manoj, and Shashidhar in the lead roles, with Vedha Jalandharr, Ravan Nitturu, Vishwender Reddy, and Sai Yogi playing important characters. Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media is presenting the film.

As part of the musical promotions, all the songs released so far have received a great response from the audience. Now, the team has unveiled Kaasula Kala, a soulful track that reflects the emotions and struggles of middle-class life. The song beautifully captures the dreams, hardships, and everyday realities of common people.

The meaningful lyrics written by Niklesh Sunkoji leave a strong impact, while Smaran Sai's heartfelt composition perfectly matches the song's emotional tone. Eknath's expressive vocals add even more depth, making the track touching and memorable.

With a strong local flavour, Ameer Log promises to present a fresh and authentic side of Hyderabad. The film's visuals by SVK, edited by Rohit Penumatsa, and music by Smaran Sai are expected to be among its biggest highlights. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 21.