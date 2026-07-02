Will Yash's Toxic Face Censor Trouble Over Its Bold Teaser?

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic has become the center of discussion after the release of its latest promotional teaser. The actor is returning to the big screen after the massive success of KGF, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

The recently released teaser introduces the main female characters, including Kiara Advani. While many fans praised the stylish visuals and grand presentation, others felt that some scenes were too bold and provocative.

Several social media users have expressed concerns over the way some female characters are shown in the teaser. Some viewers believe the visuals and dialogues may attract attention from the censor board before the film's release.

The teaser has also sparked online debates, with a section of people demanding that authorities examine whether the promotional content crosses acceptable limits. However, there has been no official response from the film's makers or the censor board regarding these discussions.

Despite the controversy, Toxic continues to generate huge buzz among movie lovers. While the teaser has succeeded in grabbing attention, fans are now waiting to see whether the film faces any censorship issues or moves ahead with its release as planned.