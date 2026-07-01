Peddi Movie OTT release: When and where to watch?

Ram Charan returned to the silver screen with Peddi, a sports action drama that hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

After its theatrical release, the movie received mixed reactions from audiences and critics. While Ram Charan's performance and powerful screen presence won praise, some viewers felt the screenplay could have been stronger and expressed disappointment with the way Janhvi Kapoor's character was developed. Despite the mixed reviews, Peddi performed well at the box office and became one of the biggest commercial hits of the year.

Peddi OTT Release

Movie lovers who missed the film in theatres are now eagerly waiting for its digital premiere. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Peddi, and the platform was officially announced as the film's digital partner during its theatrical release.

According to media reports, Peddi is expected to start streaming on Netflix from July 2, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version is reportedly expected to premiere on July 30, 2026, after completing the mandatory theatrical window for Hindi releases.

However, the filmmakers and Netflix have not yet made an official announcement regarding the streaming dates.

Story of Peddi

The film tells the story of a talented young man from a village who dreams of making his hometown proud through sports. To support himself, he participates in local cricket and wrestling competitions.

His dream suffers a major setback when a rival ruins his opportunity to compete in the National Wrestling Championship. Instead of giving up, he chooses a new path and trains as a para-track athlete, determined to prove himself despite the challenges.

The movie also features a romantic track between Peddi and Achiyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who portrays the daughter of a local political leader.

Cast and Crew

Along with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu Sharma, and Ravi Kishan in important roles.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film features music composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

While fans await an official confirmation from Netflix, the expected OTT release has already created excitement among audiences looking forward to watching the blockbuster from the comfort of their homes.