July 2 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors planning to trade on Thursday, July 2, 2026, can continue with their investment and trading activities without any interruption. The Indian stock market will remain open on July 2, as it is a regular working day and there are no scheduled market holidays.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate according to their normal trading schedule. Since July 2 does not coincide with any national holiday, religious festival, or special occasion, trading across all major market segments will continue as usual.

Is July 2 a Stock Market Holiday?

No. July 2, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India.

The NSE and BSE have not announced any trading holiday for the day. Investors can buy and sell shares, trade in futures and options, participate in currency derivatives, and access other exchange segments during normal market hours.

Why Is There No Stock Market Holiday on July 2?

The Indian stock exchanges announce their holiday calendar well in advance. Trading holidays are generally observed on major national holidays, important religious festivals, or officially notified occasions.

As July 2 is a regular working day with no such observance, both exchanges will remain fully operational.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings

The Indian stock market will follow its standard trading schedule on July 2:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular market session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All major segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will function according to their usual timings.

What Should Investors Know?

With the stock market remaining open, investors can:

Buy and sell shares during regular trading hours.

Trade in futures and options.

Track market movements and corporate announcements.

Execute long-term investment and short-term trading strategies.

Participate in all available exchange segments without any disruption.

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on July 2, 2026. Since the day is a regular working day with no festival or special occasion, both the NSE and BSE will remain open for trading. Investors can carry out all market-related activities as per the normal trading schedule.

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