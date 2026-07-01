Chiranjeevi's Wife Surekha Appointed to Yadagirigutta Temple Board

The Telangana government has announced the formation of the new governing board for the Yadagirigutta Temple, appointing a chairman along with several members to oversee the administration of the renowned shrine.

One of the prominent appointments is Konidela Surekha, the wife of Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi. Her nomination to the temple board has attracted considerable attention following the official announcement.

The newly formed board includes several individuals from different fields who will be responsible for supporting the management and development of the temple. Surekha's inclusion is among the key highlights of the government's latest appointments.

The Yadagirigutta Temple, one of Telangana's most important pilgrimage destinations, is managed by a board constituted by the state government. The newly appointed members are expected to contribute to the temple's administration and the welfare of devotees visiting the shrine.

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