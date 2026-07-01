How NIAT Upskilling Is Helping Engineering Students Achieve Global Success

For decades, the journey after intermediate education has followed a familiar path — students compete for marks and ranks, secure admission into an engineering college, attend classes for four years, prepare for semester examinations, and eventually look for a job through campus placements.

However, the trend is changing. Along with a college degree, industry-relevant skills have become equally important. Today's engineering students are proving that they do not have to wait until graduation to make an impact. Through practical training under the NIAT upskilling programme, students as young as 18 are developing technology-driven solutions to real-world problems.

Their achievements have impressed not only industry veterans but also faculty from premier institutions such as the IITs and IIMs. From winning national and international competitions to building innovative products during their first and second years of engineering, these students are redefining what is possible at a young age.

19-Year-Old Telugu Student Earns Rare Global Recognition

For aspiring software developers around the world, being selected for the Google Summer of Code is considered a dream achievement. The prestigious programme allows selected participants to contribute code directly to Google's open-source projects.

This year, more than 15,245 applicants from 131 countries applied for the programme. Among the 1,141 finalists selected was Gutta Sonika Chowdary, a second-year engineering student.

Reflecting on her journey, Sonika said she wanted to move beyond rote learning for examinations and work on real-world projects.

"The practical environment at NIAT and the guidance from mentors completely changed my way of thinking. That foundation enabled me to contribute to a global project at such a young age," she said.

AI-Based Traffic System Designed to Save Ambulance Response Time

At the OpenAI Academy Buildathon held in New Delhi, where nearly 70,000 participants registered from across the country, a team of first-year NIAT students emerged among the top innovators.

The students developed Project-K, an AI-powered traffic management system that automatically clears traffic signals for ambulances, helping them reach emergency destinations faster. Their innovation secured the First Runner-Up position.

Explaining the inspiration behind the project, the team said they were motivated after repeatedly seeing ambulances stuck in traffic.

"While learning technology in the NIAT 5.0 Labs, we wondered if we could use it to solve this real-life problem. With guidance from our mentors, we developed the code and designed the complete system," the students said.

AI System That Detects Emotions Through Brain Waves

While many first-year engineering students are still adjusting to their academic curriculum, NIAT students developed NeuroNexas AI, a project that combines healthcare and artificial intelligence.

The system is capable of reading a person's brain waves in real time and identifying the emotions they are experiencing. The innovation demonstrates how AI can be applied for meaningful social and healthcare applications, including understanding the emotional state of patients who may be unable to communicate, such as those in a coma.

Humanoid Robot for High-Risk Rescue Operations

A simple question—"Why do we continue sending humans into places that endanger their lives?"—inspired another NIAT student to develop a humanoid robot designed for hazardous environments.

Built using ROS (Robot Operating System) and Raspberry Pi, the robot can operate in dangerous situations such as chemical leak sites, gas chambers, collapsed buildings, and bomb disposal locations. While the robot performs critical tasks in unsafe areas, the operator remains in a secure location.

From Engineering Students to Startup Founders

Instead of relying on their parents for pocket money, several NIAT students have already become startup founders while pursuing engineering.

According to NIAT, students have launched more than 20 startups and collectively earned ₹2.87 crore in internship stipends.

Among them is Sachin Keerthi Vasu, who founded Growify AI, a startup that developed an AI-powered voice agent for call centres.

Sachin also excelled at the BizHack event organised at T-Hub, Hyderabad, where he developed a business model to help revive a loss-making company. Competing against 250 participants from over 25 colleges, he emerged as the winner and received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Sharing his experience, Sachin said:

"Our NIAT mentors encouraged us not just to prepare for jobs but to build our own products. Their practical approach to turning ideas into reality helped me launch my startup in my very first year."

A Lesson for Students and Parents

One common factor behind all these success stories is practical learning. Instead of memorising theory for examinations, these students are applying technology to solve real-world challenges.

The experiences of these young innovators underline the growing importance of skill development alongside academic education. As students begin their engineering journey after intermediate, experts say the focus should extend beyond marks and grades to developing practical skills, innovation, and problem-solving abilities.

Programmes that provide hands-on learning, industry exposure, and strong mentorship—such as NIAT—are helping students transform innovative ideas into impactful solutions, demonstrating that age is no barrier to creating meaningful technological breakthroughs.

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