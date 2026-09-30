Are Children Forgetting Basic Maths Because of AI?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has raised concerns about the growing use of Artificial Intelligence among children and its impact on basic learning skills.

Huang said young students are becoming increasingly dependent on AI tools to complete their homework and other tasks. According to him, this could affect their ability to solve problems and think independently.

Speaking during a podcast, Huang discussed how AI is changing the way children learn. He said students may forget some basic skills, including mathematics, as they increasingly rely on technology for answers.

At the same time, Huang suggested that this may not necessarily become a serious problem in the future. He explained that while children could lose some basic skills, they may also develop the ability to learn new things faster and focus on more advanced forms of thinking.

Huang also shared a personal example during the conversation, saying that even he had once forgotten his own home address despite being the CEO of a major technology company.

His comments have added to the ongoing discussion about AI in education. While AI can help students learn and complete tasks quickly, experts and educators continue to discuss how to balance technology use with basic skills, independent thinking and problem-solving.