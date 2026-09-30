Is Chiranjeevi Set to Get a Huge Remuneration for His Netflix Talk Show?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is reportedly set to make his digital debut with a celebrity talk show on Netflix. According to industry reports, discussions between Chiranjeevi’s team and the streaming platform have reached the final stage.

The biggest talking point is the reported remuneration. Netflix is said to have offered Chiranjeevi around Rs. 200 crore for the show. However, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix or Chiranjeevi’s team about the deal or the amount.

The talk show is reportedly being developed by BVS Ravi, who previously worked on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela is said to be overseeing the production.

The show is expected to feature celebrities from the film industry and could give audiences a closer look at their personal experiences and careers. If confirmed, it would mark Chiranjeevi’s major entry into the digital space.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently working on Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is planned as a Sankranthi 2027 release.