Jobs Loss? Elon Musk’s Big Prediction On AI!

Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on how artificial intelligence and advanced robots could transform people's lives in the coming years. His comments came during a recent event in the United States, where U.S. President Donald Trump and several technology leaders were also present.

Musk spoke about the possibility of AI creating a future where people could have access to a much higher standard of living. He suggested that instead of simply discussing universal basic income, the world could eventually move toward what he described as universal high income.

Musk Predicts an Era of Abundance

According to Musk, the combination of powerful AI systems and robots could significantly increase productivity. If machines are able to handle a large number of physical and intellectual tasks, the production of goods and services could increase considerably.

Musk believes such developments could create an era of abundance, where people have access to better resources and services than they do today.

AI Could Transform Healthcare

Musk also highlighted healthcare as an area that could see major improvements through advanced AI and robotics.

He suggested that future AI systems could help provide highly advanced medical care to people around the world. In his view, technological progress could eventually make high-quality healthcare more widely available.

Musk Talks About the Future of Jobs

The impact of AI on employment was another important topic in Musk's comments. With companies increasingly using AI to automate different tasks, concerns about job losses have grown.

Musk compared the current technological transition with changes that happened in previous generations. He pointed out that many tasks that once required large numbers of people are now performed by computers.

He suggested that people did not necessarily want to return to those older forms of work simply because technology had replaced them.

Job Roles Could Change With AI

Musk believes the employment market could go through another major transition as AI becomes more capable. Some existing jobs may change or disappear, while new types of work could emerge.

He also suggested that AI could make certain tasks easier for employees and businesses by taking care of repetitive and time-consuming activities.

While Musk's predictions point toward significant changes, the exact impact of AI on employment, income and society remains uncertain. The technology is continuing to develop, and its long-term effects will depend on how businesses, workers and governments adapt.