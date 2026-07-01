July 2 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Customers planning to visit their bank on Thursday, July 2, 2026, can do so without any concern, as it is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India. There is no nationwide bank holiday on July 2, and bank branches are expected to function according to their normal business hours.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not listed any national holiday, festival, or special observance for July 2 that would require banks to remain closed across the country. Customers can visit their bank branches for routine banking services, including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, loan-related work, and account services.

Is July 2 a Bank Holiday?

No. July 2, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. Banks in almost all states and Union Territories will remain open and operate as usual.

Is Any State Observing a Bank Holiday on July 2?

According to the RBI's July 2026 holiday calendar, no state is scheduled to observe a bank holiday on July 2. The next state-specific bank holidays in July fall on later dates for regional festivals and local observances.

Banking Services Available

Customers can access all regular banking services on July 2, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque deposits and clearance

Demand draft and account-related services

Loan and locker services

Customer support at bank branches

Digital banking services such as UPI, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and ATMs will also continue to operate normally throughout the day.

Conclusion

July 2, 2026, is a normal banking day across India. Since there are no national festivals, public holidays, or state-specific bank holidays scheduled for the day, bank branches will remain open as per their regular working hours. Customers can complete their banking work without any interruption while continuing to use digital banking services at any time.

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