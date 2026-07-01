July 2026 School Holidays: Complete List

With schools reopening after the summer break, many students and parents are looking for the list of school holidays in July 2026. Although there are no nationwide school holidays during the month, several states are expected to declare holidays for regional festivals, special occasions, and local observances.

Since July does not include any national public holiday that requires schools across the country to close, holiday schedules will differ from one state to another. Students are advised to check the holiday calendar issued by their respective schools or state education departments.

July 16: Rath Yatra and Harela

Several schools in Odisha, Manipur, and parts of West Bengal are expected to remain closed on July 16 on the occasion of Rath Yatra. However, the holiday may vary depending on local government and school notifications.

The same day also marks Harela, a traditional festival celebrated in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Schools in the state may observe a holiday based on official announcements.

July 29: Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima falls on July 29, 2026. Schools in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh may either declare a holiday or organize special programs to celebrate the occasion. Many educational institutions also hold teacher appreciation events and cultural activities instead of remaining closed.

July 31: Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

Schools in Punjab, Haryana, and some nearby regions are likely to remain closed on July 31 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. The day is observed to honor the freedom fighter's sacrifice and contribution to India's independence.

Sunday Holidays in July 2026

Apart from state-specific holidays, schools across India will remain closed on all Sundays. The Sunday holidays in July 2026 are:

July 5

July 12

July 19

July 26

Conclusion

While July 2026 does not have any nationwide school holiday, students in several states may enjoy breaks for regional festivals and commemorative events. As holiday schedules can vary between states and schools, parents and students should refer to official notifications issued by their schools or state education authorities for the latest updates.

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