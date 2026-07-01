AP EAPCET Results 2026 Released: Direct Link

The AP EAPCET Results 2026 have been officially released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their results online through the official website.

The AP EAPCET 2026 examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, from May 12 to May 20, 2026 for admissions into Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can view their marks, rank and qualifying status by logging in with their registration details.

How to Check AP EAPCET Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official AP EAPCET website.

website. Click on the "AP EAMCET Results 2026" link.

Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and Captcha.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Details Available on the Scorecard

The AP EAPCET 2026 scorecard contains:

Candidate's name

Hall ticket number

Registration number

Category

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Rank

Qualifying status

Students should check all the details carefully. If there is any mistake, they should contact APSCHE immediately.

AP EAPCET 2026 Qualifying Marks

General category candidates must score 40 out of 160 marks (25%) to qualify for the exam.

There are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories.

What Happens Next?

After the results are announced, APSCHE will begin the counselling process. Eligible candidates can register for counselling, complete document verification, fill in their college choices and participate in seat allotment.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must complete the admission fee payment to confirm their admission.

Students are advised to keep checking the official APSCHE website for counselling dates and further admission updates.

Also read: Akhil's Lenin Trailer Sparks Fan Theories on Social Media