Nimmakaya.. Neekenduku Bhayam Movie Launched

A new Telugu film that aims to expose superstitions still prevalent in modern society through an engaging and suspense-filled narrative has been officially launched. Titled "Nimmakaya.. Neekenduku Bhayam" (Why Are You Afraid of a Lemon?), the film stars Rajesh Bhupathi, Swapna Raj and Abitha in the lead roles, with veteran actors Suman and Amani playing pivotal characters.

Produced under the BVC Films banner, the film marks the directorial venture of Roshi Reddy Pandillapalli, who earlier earned appreciation for his film "Itlu." The movie was formally launched with traditional pooja ceremonies at Sarathi Studios, Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

The muhurtham shot was inaugurated by Uppala Srinivas Gupta, who sounded the clapboard. Lion Venkat switched on the camera, while TFCC Chairman Prathani Ramakrishna directed the first shot. Several distinguished guests attended the event and extended their best wishes to the film's team.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran actor Suman said, "The story of this film is filled with interesting horror and thriller elements. I liked the script very much. It is a pleasure to share screen space with actress Amani once again. The government should introduce special subsidies and incentive schemes to encourage small-budget producers. Only when small films survive can thousands of people in the film industry continue to earn their livelihood."

Director Roshi Reddy Pandillapalli said, "This film is being made with the intention of creating awareness about the superstitions that still exist among people. We have chosen the myths surrounding the lemon as the central theme and are presenting it in an entertaining yet thought-provoking manner. A major portion of the story is inspired by real-life incidents. Suman and Amani are playing key roles in the film."

Lead actor Rajesh Bhupathi, who is making his debut with the film, said, "This is my first film, and I am delighted to begin my career with such a unique subject. Even today, many people associate lemons with superstitions. Our film presents these beliefs from a fresh perspective while revealing the truth behind them. I am confident audiences will enjoy it. I sincerely thank the director and producer for giving me this opportunity."

Uppala Srinivas Gupta said, "Suman, who won the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Lord Venkateswara in the iconic role of Kaliyuga Venkateswara Swamy, is playing a crucial role in this film. I wholeheartedly wish 'Nimmakaya.. Neekenduku Bhayam' a grand success."

Expressing his gratitude, director Roshi Reddy Pandillapalli said, "I sincerely thank everyone who accepted our invitation, attended the launch ceremony and blessed our team. We are committed to delivering a fresh, entertaining and meaningful film that audiences will enjoy."

Several members of the film fraternity attended the launch event and congratulated the team. Having already generated curiosity with its distinctive title, the makers announced that the regular shooting of the film will commence in August.