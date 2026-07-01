Ameer Log Acquired By Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media

Ameer Log has received a major boost ahead of its release, with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media stepping in to bring the film across the Telugu states. The team at Spirit Media was impressed after watching the completed film, appreciating its refreshing concept, engaging storytelling, and wholesome entertainment, prompting them to come on board as its distribution partner.

The association with Spirit Media is expected to significantly strengthen the film's reach and visibility, giving the youthful entertainer a wider platform to connect with audiences. The backing of a reputed banner like Spirit Media which earlier backed strong content films like Kaantha, Psych Siddhartha, etc. is being seen as a huge advantage for the makers.

Featuring MC Hari, Manoj, and Sasidhar in the lead roles, Ameer Log also stars Vedashree, Raavan Nitturu, Vishwender Reddy, and Saiyogi in key roles. The film marks the maiden production venture of Awwal Number Productions and is directed by Ramana Reddy Soma. Madhavi Reddy Soma produces the film, while Manohar Reddy Manchuri serves as the co-producer.

Promising a fun-filled entertainer rooted in friendship and relatable emotions, Ameer Log aims to offer audiences an enjoyable cinematic experience packed with humor, warmth, and memorable moments. The previously released posters and song received thumping response, setting good expectations for the movie.

The technical crew includes cinematographer SVK, music composer Smaran Sai, and editor Rohit Penumatsa.

With Spirit Media lending its support and confidence to the project, Ameer Log has gained fresh momentum. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon, and also up the game in promotions.