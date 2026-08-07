Oh Sukumari OTT: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

After completing its theatrical run, Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer starrer Oh Sukumari has officially arrived on OTT. The romantic entertainer is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, giving audiences another chance to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. The movie started streaming on August 7, 2026.

Oh Sukumari had a limited theatrical release and received a modest response at the box office. With its digital premiere, the makers are hoping the film will reach a wider audience and gain better appreciation through OTT.

Directed by Bharath Darshan, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in the lead roles. The story blends romance, comedy, family emotions, and unexpected twists, making it a light-hearted entertainer for family audiences.

The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, allowing viewers across South India to enjoy it in their preferred language. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now stream it anytime on Amazon Prime Video.