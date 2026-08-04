Dhandha is Genz Mass: Aditya Devulapally Shares Insights

The series ‘Dhandha’, which emerged in the vertical storytelling space, has turned out to be a sensational hit. With Dhandha, director Aditya Devulapally has impressed audiences widely. In this context, he shared several insights about his cinematic journey and background. Here’s what he said:

Tell us about your background?

Even though I was a topper in studies, I’ve loved films since childhood. That passion led me to drop out of engineering in a radical decision. Later, I told my family about my interest in cameras, and they bought me a small one. I didn’t know anyone in the industry. I am a 100% outsider, a lot of people claim they are but they are somehow related to someone in the industry. I am not. I learned photography and came here. I joined Mass Communication at St. Mary’s College. There, my professor Amrit sir was also passionate about cinema. Because of him, I was exposed to world cinema, including French and English films. Later, I entered journalism and built contacts. I eventually narrated a story and

How much was your involvement in the story of ‘Dhandha’?

The original story was written by Vijay Kumar, but it had several issues. I rewrote it entirely and brought completeness to it. I made about 40% changes, including the backgrounds of Ganesh Thakur, Aravind, and Prakash Thakur. Later, Dora Sai Teja joined the project.

What about the appreciation ‘Dhandha’ is receiving?

So far, Dhandha hasn’t received a single negative review. Everyone is praising its fresh making style and strong content. Many are talking about the music too. Not a single person has said the entire series is bad. Even Anurag anna is receiving calls from major celebrities appreciating it. They say every scene is fast-paced and engaging

Why did you choose ‘Dhandha’ to debut as a director instead of your own story?

- I love directors like Puri Jagannadh, Ram Gopal Varma, and Upendra. While working at Chai Shots, I listened to hundreds of scripts. When I read Dhandha, I saw myself in it. It felt like my raw style. Vijay wrote it brilliantly. I have no ego about giving him writing credit, and neither does he. He was alright with me reshaping the story. I wanted to direct and create a strong impact in vertical storytelling. When I presented a demo in Chai Shots office, everyone went gaga over it. Since vertical content lacked strong storytelling, I decided to bring a cinematic trend into it with Dhandha.

What research did you do for vertical content?

- Micro dramas are being widely consumed. In vertical storytelling, every scene must be gripping. In regular films, highs and lows come at intervals and climax, but in vertical format, every scene should feel like a climax. Making vertical series and micro dramas is actually harder than making mainstream films. 80% great movie directors might also fail if they attempt a microdrama because of its pacing. There is no time for setup. Every scene must keep the audience hooked. It’s a very exciting journey.

Tell us about the dialogues?

- The dialogues emerged from Aravind’s character journey. Being in a library and observing people from a young age gives him depth. That character inspired us constantly to write better and fresher lines.

How did you select the cast?

- I considered many actors for Aravind’s role before finalising Dora Sai Teja. Initially, I had concerns due to the conversations around him, but after meeting him, I realised he’s a terrific person. He was surprised after hearing the story and immediately started discussing marketing and numbers. He is that clear and long-term vision oriented. He gave him his blind trust for Dhandha in a way most lead actors probably won’t. I also narrated the story to Nithin Prasanna, and he agreed to join.

Tell us about the music and camera work?

- I am the kind of filmmaker who likes to craft every single thing in my project right from camera shots to music instruments. So it was important for me to work with people who understand my vision and work with me. I have many friends in Kerala, through whom I met Aswin Lenin. I explained Dhandha to him, and he designed the entire color palette based on currency notes and used excellent lenses. I also share a great bond with Rishi M, who composed outstanding music. In fact, most of the music was completed even before the shoot began. Rishi is so cool that even if I suggest specific instruments to him, even if I outrightly reject what he makes, he takes it in stride and comes back with great music in minutes. He is a new crazy talent that TFI needs in terms of music.

Did Rajamouli garu do a cameo?

- (Laughs out) Rajamouli sir is a legend, he is the GOAT. I had a tiny wish for him to be part of any project I direct, but I don’t have the means to approach him directly. So I used an awareness video he did on cybercrime as a tribute in the series.

Did you intend to convey a message through ‘Dhandha’?

I made Dhandha with the aim of providing 100% entertainment. But I also felt it would be good if it raises awareness for society. It’s ultimately a win-win. So I told the story highlighting cybercrime through their perspective. Cyber criminals are looting thousands of crores, yet we struggle to catch them. Even a simple OTP can lead to huge losses. We wanted to educate people about this and show the true face of such criminals through the protagonist but mainly by entertaining them with him.

Tell us about the heroine’s role?

- No one has focused much on showing a girl’s feet (laughs). Aravind’s character always stood on the ground as a kid, and that perspective may have influenced him to look at feet often. Even when I met Akshara, I asked her about this aspect (laughs). She performed brilliantly. Teja as Aravind and Akshara as Neeru are perfect fits.

Tell us about Teja

- Teja is very grounded in life. He has the hunger to reach a level where people would pay even ₹200 or ₹250 just to watch him. He believed strongly in Dhandha and gave me 1000%. He has blind trust in the sense that he doesn’t even look at the monitor. People might have not seen him as an actor, but in the 28th episode, that monologue was a single take. He impressed the hell out of me. He is a great actor and will become a star in the TFI, this is my guarantee. He’s always busy with work yet he is fully dedicated on set. I will undoubtedly make a full-length film with him and it will be wilder than Dhandha

What was your parents’ reaction to the success of ‘Dhandha’?

- I got this fire from my mother. A line she often says -“A stubborn man is stronger than a king” - was used in the series. My father loves heist films. He has watched Money Heist many times. When I narrated this story, he immediately said it would be a hit.

Finally, what would you say about ‘Dhandha’?

- If you want to know what Gen Z mass feels like, watch Dhandha. Not even a second feels wasted. After watching it, you’ll remember all of us. Start watching by underestimating microdrama and my series will change your opinion.

What about your upcoming projects?

- I’m currently writing a story centered around a 50-year-old criminal. It’s shaping up really well. An official announcement will be made in the next two to three months.