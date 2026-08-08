Makutam Trailer Review: Vishal Nails It

Vishal’s Makutam looks like an interesting commercial entertainer, with the actor taking on the additional responsibility of directing the film. The movie marks the 99th production from the prestigious Super Good Films banner and is produced by the late RB Choudary. The film features Anjali, Dushara Vijayan and a strong supporting cast.

The trailer does not reveal the core story, but it gives a glimpse of the conflict surrounding Vishal’s character. His different looks and shades suggest that the film has multiple layers. The trailer blends action, emotion and mystery while keeping the main twist under wraps, creating curiosity about the characters and their relationships.

Vishal looks intense and powerful in the trailer. His rugged appearance and action sequences have strong mass appeal. At the same time, the emotional scenes suggest that his character has a deeper side. Anjali and Dushara Vijayan also make an impression, with both appearing to have important roles in the story.

Technically, Makutam looks grand and well-mounted. The visuals have a rich scale, while the action sequences appear to be among the major highlights. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score adds energy and intensity to the trailer. The cinematography by Richard M Nathan and Abhinandan Ramanujam complements the film’s grand treatment, while NB Srikanth’s editing keeps the trailer fast-paced and engaging.

Overall, the Makutam trailer promises a mass action entertainer with an emotional core and an element of mystery. While it keeps the actual story under wraps, the trailer succeeds in creating curiosity about what Vishal’s character is hiding and how the larger conflict unfolds.

Makutam is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 14.