Kherrub is Mystical and Nostalgic Fantasy Thriller, Release in September

Upcoming fantasy thriller ‘Kherrub’ is aiming for a grand cinematic experience, with a blend of mystery, emotion, nostalgia and fantasy.

The film stars Vihaan Karthik and Divya Viswakarma in the lead roles. It is produced by Balu Ballekari under the banner of Khushi Entertainments and written and directed by M J Naidu (Jeevan).

The makers have completed the first copy of the film, which is currently undergoing censor formalities. The team is planning to release the movie in September.

The recently unveiled first-look poster has already created curiosity. Set against a beautiful natural backdrop featuring a waterfall, the poster shows the hero playing a flute. The dreamy visuals hint at a fantasy world filled with mystery and wonder.

The teaser of ‘Kherrub’ has also received a strong response. The teaser and song showcase beautiful visuals, engaging music and a mystical atmosphere, creating a sense of nostalgia while raising questions about the story.

With its fantasy elements and mysterious setting, ‘Kherrub’ appears to be more than a routine thriller. The film promises to take audiences on a journey filled with emotion, nostalgia, mystery and thrills.

The makers are expected to announce more updates about the film, including its release details, soon.