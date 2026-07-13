Vishal's Foundation-Supported 10 Students Graduate, Deepika Wins Gold Medal

Actor Vishal expressed immense pride and happiness as 10 students supported through the Devi Social & Educational Foundation successfully graduated at the 35th Convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology. Making the occasion even more special, M. Deepika secured a Gold Medal in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), bringing further recognition to the foundation's educational initiative. Hailing from Banruti and belonging to a farmer's family, Deepika's achievement stood out as a shining example of determination and hard work.



Sharing his joy, Vishal stated that witnessing these young students achieve their dreams was one of the happiest moments of the year. He noted that their success has made his team and, more importantly, his parents immensely proud, while also inspiring him to continue expanding educational opportunities for deserving students.



The actor revealed that all 10 students supported under the Anbu Foundation Scholarship through the Devi Social & Educational Foundation graduated with outstanding academic records, earning First Class, First Class with Distinction, or First Class with Exemplary honors.



Reflecting on the journey, Vishal recalled that the initiative began in 2017 with just four scholarship seats at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology under the Anbu Foundation Scholarship. Over the years, it has grown into a meaningful platform that has helped transform the lives of many students through education.



He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Maria from Sathyabama for believing in the mission and supporting the students throughout their educational journey. Vishal credited her encouragement and commitment for playing a significant role in helping these young achievers reach their goals.



Congratulating all the graduates, Vishal thanked them for their dedication, perseverance, and hard work, adding that their accomplishments have strengthened his resolve to support even more students in the future.



Calling it "just the beginning," the actor wished all the students continued success and encouraged them to keep dreaming, believing, and making everyone proud.