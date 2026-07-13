EC Has Unleashed Chaos and Absolute Mayhem Through SIR Exercise: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Monday intensified its attack on the Election Commission (EC) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the poll body of creating "chaos and absolute mayhem" through the exercise.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Election Commission's handling of the voter list revision has caused widespread confusion and disruption.

"The Election Commission has unleashed chaos and absolute mayhem that is sparing nobody," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh was reacting to an article written by R.S. Sharma, former Director-General of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), who argued that asking citizens to prove their citizenship reflects a failure on the part of the state. Describing the article as "powerful and courageous," Ramesh praised Sharma, calling him a distinguished former civil servant with a strong background in science and technology.

The Congress has been consistently critical of the SIR process. Last week, the party accused the Election Commission of functioning as an "arm of the BJP" and alleged that the revision exercise forms part of the "Modi-Shah strategy" to manipulate electoral rolls and manufacture a political majority.

Clarifying the party's position, Ramesh said the Congress is not opposed to updating electoral rolls, but strongly objects to the manner in which the Election Commission is conducting the exercise.

According to the Congress, the EC is "managing, coordinating and manipulating" the revision process instead of carrying it out in a fair and transparent manner.

The Election Commission, however, has defended the Special Intensive Revision, stating that its objective is to clean up the electoral rolls by removing the names of deceased voters, duplicate entries, shifted and absent voters, as well as foreign nationals who are ineligible to vote.