Akhil Akkineni's Lenin Passes Crucial Monday Box Office Test, Continues Blockbuster Run

Akhil Akkineni's latest blockbuster Lenin has successfully cleared one of the most important hurdles for any theatrical release—the Monday box office test. After registering an impressive opening weekend, the film continued its sensational run on its first weekday, indicating strong audience acceptance and positive word-of-mouth.

According to the makers, Lenin maintained excellent momentum across key centres on Monday, backed by super-strong advance bookings and steady occupancy throughout the day. The impressive weekday performance suggests that the film's theatrical run is far from slowing down.

Sharing the latest box office update on social media, the team celebrated the milestone, stating that Lenin had passed the Monday test "with flying colours" and continues its sensational run across centres with robust bookings. The makers once again tagged the film as #BlockbusterLENIN, reflecting the overwhelming response from audiences.

Directed by Kishore Abburu, Lenin features Akhil Akkineni in the lead role alongside Bhagyashri Borse. The film is backed by producer Nagarjuna Akkineni and boasts music composed by S. Thaman, whose soundtrack and background score have received widespread appreciation.

With a strong hold on its first Monday, Lenin appears well-positioned for an extended run at the box office, strengthening its status as one of Akhil Akkineni's biggest commercial successes to date. If the momentum continues through the weekdays, the film is expected to post another impressive weekend at the ticket counters.