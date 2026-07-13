NRI Techie Ravishankar Mutha, 38, Dies of Heart-Attack in US

The Telugu community in the United States continues to grapple with a series of tragic incidents, with another untimely death sending shockwaves through the diaspora.

The latest incident involves Ravishankar Mutha, a 38-year-old resident of Alpharetta, Georgia, who reportedly passed away on July 10 after suffering a massive heart attack.

According to reports, Ravishankar was a dedicated IT professional and a devoted family man. His sudden demise has deeply saddened his family, friends, colleagues, and members of the local Telugu community. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Those who knew Ravishankar said he frequently worked late into the night to coordinate with offshore teams in India. The demanding work schedule, coupled with irregular sleeping patterns and the strain of managing significant time-zone differences, is believed to have contributed to prolonged stress and fatigue. While the exact medical cause has not been officially established beyond reports of a heart attack, the incident has once again drawn attention to the growing concerns surrounding work-related stress and lifestyle-related health risks among professionals working across global time zones.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences on social media, with many remembering him as a kind-hearted individual, a committed professional, and a caring husband and father.

The tragedy has also reignited conversations within the Telugu diaspora about the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, prioritising regular health check-ups, and addressing the physical and mental challenges associated with demanding international work schedules.