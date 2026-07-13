Chora Shikamanulu Movie Launched: Shoot Begins from July 25

A new action-crime-comedy entertainer, Chora Shikamanulu, has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony. The film is being presented by Sreekari-Vivaan and produced by Banuru Nagaraju under Shreekari Creations banner. Anand Kurma has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, besides directing the film.

The movie features Ram Tej, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Naresh, Ajay Ghosh, Sampoornesh Babu, Muralidhar Goud, Appu, Karan, Jabardasth Satya Sri, and several other notable actors in key roles.

The launch ceremony was attended by noted filmmakers Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Damodar Prasad, and Prasanna Kumar as chief guests. During the auspicious muhurtham, Damodar Prasad, Prasanna Kumar, and Trinadha Rao Nakkina handed over the script to the team, while Trinadha Rao Nakkina directed the ceremonial first shot.

The film's technical team includes Anand Rajavikram as the music composer, Jagadeesh Komari as the cinematographer, and Dragon Prakash as the stunt choreographer.

The makers announced that regular shooting will commence on July 25, with the first schedule beginning with the filming of a vibrant song. They also revealed that several exciting updates will be unveiled in the coming days to further build anticipation around the project.