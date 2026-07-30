Akhil Akkineni's Lenin Joins the ₹100 Crore Club Worldwide

The makers of Lenin are celebrating a major milestone as the film has officially entered the ₹100 crore club at the worldwide box office. To mark the achievement, the team released a special poster thanking audiences for their overwhelming love and support.

Starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role, Lenin has received a positive response from audiences since its release. The film impressed viewers with its engaging storyline, action-packed sequences, emotional moments, and Akhil's powerful performance. Strong word of mouth has helped the movie maintain steady collections at the box office.

With Lenin crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, the film has become one of the biggest hits in Akhil Akkineni's career. The success is being seen as a major comeback for the actor, who has earned praise from both fans and critics for his performance.

To celebrate the achievement, the makers unveiled a special ₹100 crore club poster on social media and thanked fans for making the film a blockbuster. They said the success belongs to the audience, whose love and support helped the movie reach this milestone.

Trade analysts believe Lenin is likely to continue its successful run in theatres over the coming days, adding more collections to its impressive box office total. With this achievement, the film has established itself as one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of the year.