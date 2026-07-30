Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Srinivasa Mangapuram, the romantic action drama marking the acting debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of legendary actor Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film has generated considerable interest among movie lovers, thanks to its fresh lead pair and strong promotional campaign.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced the film's OTT partner on the very day of its theatrical release.

Amazon Prime Video Secures OTT Rights

The makers confirmed that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for Srinivasa Mangapuram. After completing its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on the platform.

While the OTT platform has been officially revealed, the streaming date has not yet been announced. The digital premiere is expected to be scheduled based on the movie's box office performance in the coming weeks.

Fresh Lead Pair Draws Attention

The film introduces Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni as a lead actor, while Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, makes her Telugu cinema debut. Since both actors come from well-known film families, the project attracted attention even before its release.

The youthful pairing, along with Ajay Bhupathi's direction, helped create strong anticipation among audiences ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Strong Supporting Cast

Apart from the lead pair, Srinivasa Mangapuram features Mohan Babu in an important antagonist's role. The supporting cast also includes Shyam, Brahmaji, and VK Naresh, who play key roles in the story.

The film has been produced by P. Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

All Eyes on the Box Office

The songs, teaser, and trailer had already created positive buzz before release, raising expectations among fans. With the film now playing in theatres and its OTT partner officially confirmed, attention has shifted to its box office performance.

The makers are expected to announce the Amazon Prime Video streaming date once the theatrical run concludes. It remains to be seen how the film performs in cinemas and whether it can continue the momentum during its digital release.

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